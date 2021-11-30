The popular game that mixes demolition and soccer is now available on mobiles for everyone, through the official application stores, Google Play and the App Store. Until now it had been launched in oceania, although you could test it on Android through its APK.

Rocket League Sideswipe is a miniature version, simplified, but that maintains the essence of the original Rocket League with a good adaptation to the controls on the mobile. The game is in preseason, but season 1 is just around the corner.

Rocket League to take anywhere

If you wanted to try Rocket League on mobile, now is the time. Rocket League Sideswipe can now be downloaded officially worldwide for Android mobiles from Google Play, and on iPhone and iPad from the App Store.

The concept is the same, soccer with cars, but with 1vs1 or 2vs2 matches and one dimension less– Cars can only move in a horizontal plane (and jump), but there is no depth of field. A simplification that greatly facilitates the gameplay on mobile.

We were able to test Rocket League Sideswipe a few months ago, when it was still in development, and it left a good impression on us, with graphics that are close to the standard version and the ability to customize your car.

The controls are simple, although they give more game than it seems at first glance. The objective is obvious: score more goals than the opposing team by ramming the ball with your car. The game requires around 1GB of space and Android 6.0 or iOS 11 to run.