Rocket League Sideswipe Now Available Free For Cell Phones

Rocket League Sideswipe, the completely new and standalone Rocket League game for mobile devices, is now available worldwide on iOS and Android!

Rocket League Sideswipe is a free game, with side perspective and tactical controls. With games of 1vs1 and 2vs2.

Get ready to hit the court like never before in Rocket League Sideswipe. Launch into fast-paced arcade-style action anywhere with intuitive touch controls or a controller. Step on the gas to go faster or use it to lift yourself off the ground and perform incredible maneuvers in the air. Enjoy private matches with friends or play competitive matches online with players from all over the world. Climb the competitive ranks and fight your way up the global leaderboard. Explore the menus and customize your car to make it unique, and unlock even more items with the Rocket Pass – you can unlock customizations just by playing online matches!

During preseason, log in with your Epic Games account to play games online and to earn additional XP in Rocket league and Sideswipe just by playing. Soon we will give more details about the collaboration between Rocket league and Rocket League Sideswipe.

Rocket League Sideswipe has an energetic soundtrack that adds a new twist to the sound of Rocket league.

Share it with your friends