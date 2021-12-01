Rocket League has been updated with its Rocket League version ‘Sideswipe’ and is available today for iPhone and iPad users. Like the original, ‘Sideswipe’ too takes inspiration from side scrolling car football and basketball, but in a 2D version, with all the excitement that speed games guarantee.

The announcement was made through the game’s Twitter account and later, in a statement shared by developer Psyonix, it was confirmed that Rocket League ‘Sideswipe’ is in “Preseason”, but more details on Season 1 will be available soon.

Rocket League Sideswipe. Now Available Worldwide on iOS and Android. pic.twitter.com/LL5qUjdoCl – Rocket League Sideswipe (@RLSideswipe) November 29, 2021

You can now play Rocket League ‘Sideswipe’ from the iPhone

The game that can be enjoyed thanks to intuitive touch controls proposes to players how to get the ball into the opponent’s net, while preventing the opponent from scoring first. To do this, it allows you to choose various controls to increase the momentum, take off from the ground and in the air to perform some maneuvers in the air that leave the opponent astonished.

As with its predecessor, in this new release the players have the same classification system and car customization options, such as the possibility of choosing colors, wheels of different sizes and formats, rims, spoilers, lights and accessories such as horns, glasses or hats.

Rocket League Sideswipe is free both on Android and iOS. Matches can be played in the typical “soccar” as well as basketball inspired “Hoops”. There are competitive matches and free play, and the game even supports offline matches. Although it is a free application, purchases are available to face each game with all irons.

Related topics: Games

HBO MAX at 50% forever, last hours! to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe