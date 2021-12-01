Rocket League Sideswipe came as a new game to mobile devices. Find out all the details In this note!

If there is a game that can combine two passions in a brilliant way, that is Rocket league. The best-known soccer and car game finally has its landing on mobile devices officially with Rocket League Sideswipe.

Rocket League Sideswipe is the new installment of this game that reached so much ios like Android as a standalone mobile game Psyonix. Below you have the trailer of its launch on the channel Youtube of the game.

This game will have a gradual preseason release, this means that it will be different depending on the region. From the Rocket League Sideswipe Twitter, they tell us that we must be attentive to that channel to know when it starts in our region. If you are already anxious, you better wait a little longer, because the first region that will have access to this preseason is Oceania. In preseason you can purchase customizable cosmetic items, as well as valuable training on the courts.

From the Rocket League website, they report a bit about the mechanics of the game: “Rocket League Sideswipe will feature mobile controls that are easy to learn, whether you’re a Rocket League master or a new player still learning how to navigate the field. In addition, there are advanced mechanics, such as Rocket League, for those who want to climb the competitive ranks. In the garage, Rocket League Sideswipe will have robust car customization similar to Rocket League. Players can also look forward to an online ranking system for competitive play.”.

Both the original Rocket League and the Sideswipe will have a connection, since if you log in with your account Epic games, you will have a surprise. Every time you level up in Rocket League Sideswip, you will receive additional XP in the original game. And the best of all this is that it is also vice versa, since some RL earnings will be for its mobile version. Hopefully Rocket League Sideswipe has collaborations as good as the original game.

Share it with whoever you want