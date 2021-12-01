Rocket League Sideswipe, the mobile version of the famous soccer game with cars, is now officially available on ios and Android. The game could already be downloaded since last November 15, but only in Oceania, and as of today it is available in all the world.

The mobile version of the Psyonix franchise is in a “preseason” version prior to the start of its season 1 at an undisclosed future date, as reported. 9to5Google.

Rocket League Sideswipe it’s a game gratuitous which is characterized by being a simple version of the version for PC and consoles. The most substantial change from the mobile version is that it has a 2D design, rather than offering a completely three-dimensional stadium to drive.

The touch controls to drive the car are based on a virtual joystick that is on the left side of the screen that defines the direction of the vehicle, while the jump and accelerate buttons are on the right side.

Rocket League Sideswipe It makes the gameplay experience more accessible, which is reflected in its mechanics and in the boost of the cars that will regenerate automatically, that is, it is not necessary to look for recharge pads.

In this version of the game, teams are limited to a maximum of two players and available modes include standard football, as well as a “Hoops” style basketball version.

Photo: Rocket League

Rocket League Sideswipe is now available for devices ios and Android.

The Rocket League formula is still valid

Rocket league continues to enjoy great popularity within the gamer community; It is one of the most important free-to-play games today and thanks to its crossplay it offers extended possibilities of fun.

In addition, his constant collaborations with other entertainment franchises have helped to keep him present in the minds of gamers.