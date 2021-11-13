Rocket League Begins Its Fifth Season On November 17

Psyonix announced that Rocket League Season 5 will begin on November 17, on all platforms!

Rocket League Season 5 will include:

Starbase Arc: Aftermath Arena Variant – The classic Starbase Arc Arena has been invaded by an evil force and will be available once Season 5 begins. Check out the new trailer, which features a reimagined version of the song “Player Of Games” made for Season 5 by the artist GRIMES

New Rocket Pass: The upcoming Rocket Pass will be spearheaded by the “Nexus” car and will feature items such as the “Spacedirt” Paint Finish, the “Hyperspace” Animated Decal and the “Cosmosis” Goal Blast. Next Tuesday, November 16, more information about the Rocket Pass of season 5 will be revealed.

Heatseeker Ricochet LTM: Players will be able to compete at Heatseeker with a spin on three new arenas from Rocket Labs (“Barricade,” “Colossus,” and “Hourglass”) starting November 18.

Additional updates: There will also be general improvements to the quality of life of the game and the competitive rewards of Season 4 will be distributed shortly after Season 5 begins.

Rocket League season 5 will be available on November 17 following a game update on November 16 at 9pm Argentina.

