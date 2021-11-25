LaSalud.mx.- Based on an in-depth analysis of economic, social and environmental performance, Roche was recognized for the thirteenth consecutive year as one of the most sustainable companies in the Dow Jones Pharmaceutical Sustainability Index (DJSI). The family of indices Sustainability Dow Jones serves as a benchmark for investors who integrate sustainability considerations into their portfolios. This global ranking is published annually by S&P Dow Jones Indices and SAM, a global investment firm focused exclusively on investing in sustainability.

“We are proud to be recognized once again for our continued commitment. This achievement is part of our 125th anniversary, and highlights our trajectory and continuous commitment to society.”, said Severin Schwan, CEO of Roche.

In addition to improving access to products, the company’s strategy also focuses on making progress in areas such as social responsibility, environmental protection, supply chain sustainability, talent attraction and retention.

Similarly, it improves health service delivery by developing diagnostic tests and treatments capable of meeting some of the world’s most pressing medical needs.

The company knows that the key to creating sustainable growth and value lies in its key alliances and engaging in an open and constructive dialogue. In this way, it generates value for society and achieves sustainable economic growth for the company.

RGP