Among the most outstanding benefits are “the increase in the speed of voice and data transmission of up to 10 Gb / s; the temporary reservation of bandwidth for the prioritization of traffic; The incorporation of private networks for an industrial environment and on a public network; the increase of up to 1 million connected devices per square kilometer; the low latency, which offers information in real time and reduces the response time down to a millisecond, and the security, offering encrypted and interference-free networks thanks to the use of the SIM and the licensed spectrum of the SIM ”.

According to internal company data, it is expected that starting in 2022, and over the next 5 years, 40% of the industrial sector demands 5G connectivity . The solutions launched on the market by Telefónica will make it possible to take advantage of the considerable benefits provided by this technology of the future at a business level.

There is a strong demand for projects based on 5G, the fifth generation mobile network, in the industrial sector. Telefónica’s new commercial services will be available from January 1 to meet this demand. The first uses of this technology are based on the incorporation of robots into the industry to improve processes and operations, remote assistance for supervision and the use of drones for inspection tasks, stock control and space supervision, among others.

The deployment of the 5G SA (Standalone) It will begin in 2022 which will allow all the aforementioned benefits to be available. The company’s commercial services that will be available from January aim to boost Industry 4.0. This will be thanks to the possibilities offered by the 5G network services to which new functionalities are added with the arrival of 2022. Among the most outstanding, “the use of the same radio node for private and public networks; prioritizing private over public traffic and creating private 5G networks with all the functionalities of the dedicated 5G network core, which facilitates lower latency and a greater number of connected devices ”.

First proposals

The first proposals developed by Telefónica Tech that Telefónica Empresas will be in charge of marketing are the following:

AGV 5G robots

Based on autonomously guided vehicles for industrial use (AGVs) that are connected through an IoT visualization and route planning platform. The objective is to manage communication with them in a bidirectional way, which will facilitate the performance of repetitive tasks without human intervention. A proposal especially suitable for the industrial, logistics and transport sector. In addition, it is capable of working in both LTE and 5G environments, with performance and capacity being better in the latter.

5G Remote Assistance Solutions

Optionally includes the augmented reality and it is capable of operating / repairing equipment in real time, without the need to be physically in the place where the incident is occurring. To do this, a remote monitoring and assistance platform is used to which the devices with which you are working can connect.

This solution will help to better resolve possible incidents thanks to the help of experts in real time and remotely, ensuring optimal response times and reducing the impact on production. In this case, it is especially aimed at industry, logistics, health, and the “utilities” sector.

5G Drones Solutions

The use of drones serves to carry out surveillance tasks in perimeter areas, inspection of land and fields, recordings of events and control of works. Telefónica’s proposal includes “fixed-wing multirotor drones or VTOL (combination of fixed wing and take-off, in vertical landing), the use of 4G or 5G connectivity on devices embedded in the drones (cameras and other sensors), a management platform of drones and flight (Fleet Management), authorization management and maintenance services ”.

In addition, this proposal also includes “the piloting service of the drone itself and the services of Data Scientist with system architects to analyze the data collected by the drone sensors or even, Blockchain solutions to certify the flight management and the extracted data (reports, certifications, etc.) ”.

3 modes of connectivity

Telefónica offers three connectivity modalities to start up these services:

Movistar Intranet 5G: 100% supported on Telefónica’s public network, it represents a lower investment for the company that hires it.

5G Virtual Private: offers a differentiated private network with specific coverage, sharing the core infrastructure of Telefónica’s public network.

Private Dedicated 5G: Provides a fully dedicated private 5G network for those companies that need the highest level of security and communication in real time.

But this does not end here, in the next few months Telefónica will add more complex solutions to the portfolio as the digital twin to act in critical situations or Computer Vision and IoT solutions to promote Smart Cities.