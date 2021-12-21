There’s a lot reasons to learn robotics, some of which we mention below:

Children can acquire many other knowledge and promote their logical thinking learning to program and starting with basic notions.

learning to program and starting with basic notions. You need it for your Homeworks and you can’t learn enough from class explanations.

and you can’t learn enough from class explanations. You want to do your own projects or you have bought an Arduino board and you want to know how you can use it.

or you have bought an Arduino board and you want to know how you can use it. You need to do your smart House , but you prefer to configure it exactly to your measure.

, but you prefer to configure it exactly to your measure. You want to join the labor market in a sector with a future and many possibilities to grow.

in a sector with a future and many possibilities to grow. You want promote In your company or high positions demand personnel with this knowledge.

In your company or high positions demand personnel with this knowledge. You are interested Learn more about technology, robotics, programming and similar topics that you are passionate about.

Whatever your reasons, the Internet is a place where you will find many sources of learning for each of your needs or desires, and YouTube channels are also a good resource to turn to, for this reason, we will tell you about some channels in which to learn easily anywhere and anytime, with the possibility of resume it as much as you want or dedicate hours if you wish because they provide you with a lot of flexibility when it comes to consulting them.

Robotics channels

To learn much more about this branch of the mechanical engineering, electronics and computer science that deals with many aspects related to robots, from their design to the final phase and application, it is important that you start from scratch with the basic knowledge or consolidating the ones you already have. Therefore, we show you some interesting channels in which you will discover much more about the robotics, electronics, technology and many varied topics of your interest with which you will discover many new things. In addition, they are updated frequently, so you always have something new to know.

One of the best known channels of robotics and electronics easy for everyone is El Profe García, who has 798 thousand subscribers and thousands of visits to each of his videos. Publish an average of article per week with interesting content on this topic, especially robotics, electronics, technology and systems tutorials. Makes homemade creations and much more. It advises that children should not make these assemblies without adult supervision.

It has different categories, among which are home automation and smart homes, LED strips, robots that walk on everything, easy CNC to do at home and more.

This channel has tutorials with which you will learn to do work, end-of-year or interesting projects on this topic. It deals with topics such as electronics, electricity, robotics, Arduino, home automation, internet of things, industrial automation, integrated circuits and more. It has about 91 thousand followers and a good variety of videos.

Its publication frequency is one or two videos per month, but there may be some more. It was created in 2009 and continues to publish interesting content on the subject. If you want to know more about these various topics, you will find a lot of information on their channel with videos of varying length, up to more than 20 minutes in some cases.

This is a channel very varied theme in which he does experiments of physics, chemistry, electronics, homemade inventions and tutorials. He is capable of solving many problems around the house and even using a modified trike that works only with the sun. If you want to entertain yourself and look for something different, you will like it.

In it you will learn much more than fixing refrigerators, for something he has a large number of followers who watch his videos, you will have new electronic knowledge that will help you have better ideas for your creations. Not that he has specialized in this area, but you will learn a lot about his videos.

In this channel that publishes content frequently, although it does not do it with the regularity that we would like, you will learn to master all the robotics areas. This includes basic programming, mechanical robot design, and much more, allowing you to make your own creations.

On its main page you will find the categories so that it is easier for you to know what you want to see at all times. For example, how to make a mini robot, a sprinting robot, plate design course at Proteus, experiments and toys from recycled material, how to make a home drone, different varied courses and more. It even has short videos. It is ideal for those who want to lay the foundations of robotics.

ValPat is a channel much more than educational because it teaches boys and girls educational robotics, programming and technology, to bring everyone closer to this passionate world in a much more original way. Despite her young age, Valeria Corrales is passionate about science and technology. Together with her, Patricia Heredia shows us this science from a new perspective.

It goes without saying that it is a channel that can see all kinds of audiences with very interesting content on robotics, technology and more. You can view their popular videos or full playlists from these knowledge areas. You can also see the content that already exists or those that are published frequently. If you don’t have much knowledge, it will help you.

More than 42 thousand subscribersIn this channel you will find interesting information on these topics. Although it does not publish everything we would like, it does have recent content with interesting topics such as a PIC microcontroller programming tutorial, building your own infrared sensor, rhythmic audio light and much more. You will be struck by what the videos of a robot in my trash.

You will learn to know these topics in a more enjoyable way. It has focused on the development and construction of robotics and electronics projects with resources available to all people so that you do not have to spend a lot to build your projects.

Learn Arduino

With this famous license plate Used by both those with more advanced knowledge and those who are doing their own projects and experimenting with electronics and robotics, you have all the elements you need to connect peripherals to the inputs and outputs of a microcontroller. You can do many things with it, although for this you will have to learn how it works and much more.

If you want to do it and go even deeper into the field of robotics to be able to carry out your own creations, make your home smarter, create a robot or whatever you want, we show you some channels in which in addition to other knowledge you will find tutorials or information that you must know to be able to learn Arduino from scratch or expand your knowledge.

This channel with more than 431 thousand followers has a lot of information and learning about electronics and technology, with robotics tutorials, Arduino, programming, Raspberry, Tech reviews, drones and much more, but especially electronics at your fingertips. Behind him is an electronic engineer named Edison Viveros who is passionate about these issues. Since the creation of his channel in 2007, he has garnered more than 44 million views and growing.

He publishes several interesting content a week, so do not miss the ones he has already published and their news. In addition, on its main page you will see its popular videos, among which you will find one of Arduino from scratch in Spanish, free courses, electronics from scratch, your website from scratch and much more.

With this channel you can imagine your own projects and create them with the help of Arduino. You will have the possibility to learn everything you need to make your ideas come true through programming, without having to have great initial knowledge. If you want to learn to program with this board, you are in the right place since their videos are focused on it, with many interesting tips and concepts to learn more about it.

From its main page you will see its popular videos or you can play all of Arduino. As the videos are not short, you will ensure many hours of content that will help you. In addition, you can access a podcast called Technology for everyone.

This channel with more than 55 thousand subscribers is a robotics course in which you will learn the main concepts of it, as well as interesting questions about it, such as learning to program Arduino from scratch, control a Raspberry Pi with iPhone using Siri and video tutorials.

It is a channel designed for all the people who want learn robotics and electronics without having any knowledge of electronics. In its years of activity since its creation in 2008, it has had about 4 million views.

In this channel, you will see electronics tutorials very interesting, in which you will learn many things. In addition, it offers you information about robotics and Arduino, with courses to learn how to use this board, Raspberry Pi and other related concepts. You can even see how a drone flies with a watch, various projects, ideas, how it answers questions.

If you want learn how to use Arduino, this is the right channel. Has more than 138 thousand followers, thousands of visits in his videos, although some reached the hundreds of thousands, and even his own store. It is the right channel if you want to know more about it, electronics, robotics and much more, with content that will arouse your attention.