Technology has become a great ally for science. Thus, robotics through computerized programs seek to slow down cognitive decline in older adults. But they also implement educational modules, aimed at children and adolescents. Supporting homework and promoting the development of skills in different areas of knowledge. In the same way, they are used with great success in the treatment of attention deficit and other learning disorders.

Scientific advances that take care of health

At an early age the child needs to develop basic logical thinking skills. Seeking to strengthen the mental process that allows you to follow sequences, establish patterns of behavior and make decisions. However, as time goes by, a cognitive deterioration associated with old age is created, which can be slowed down if mechanisms are sought; like those offered by robotics; to generate new neural connections and keep brain activity vital. 1

Age, genetic factors, lifestyle habits and diseases that can affect the cerebral blood vessels, become triggers for pathologies related to mental deterioration. In, but, there are simple recommendations such as reading, having good sleep hygiene, eating healthy and performing brain-challenging activities such as learning a new language, which seek to maintain brain health in optimal condition.

Artificial intelligence aims to improve the quality of life and autonomy of people with mild cognitive impairment. That is why they have developed different robot prototypes that help older adults to remember the scheduled activities and times of taking medications, in such a way that possible emergency situations are avoided.

Unemployment, is an interactive japan robot, shaped like a baby seal. With its five sensors, it follows the patient’s gaze, reacts to touch and emits sounds. It is used as a therapeutic tool for people with cognitive problems. Since, it generates a psychological effect of relaxation. What makes it have better responses to drug treatment and improves socialization, At the same time, it provides peace of mind and safety to the patient. 2

Socrates, is a European model, designed to stimulate older adults with neurodegenerative problems through mental exercises. This is how he interacts with the patient, ordering a board of files, making recommendations, motivating or loading relevant information into his software; that will help caregivers and health professionals to monitor the condition of their patient. 3

Robots for home care have the ability to decide, communicate and manipulate. So much so, that it can support an older adult with early Alzheimer’s or mild mental deterioration, to develop the tasks of daily life. In addition, to stimulate him to carry out physical and cognitive activities that strengthen brain function. Making the individual more active and independent.

Robotics promotes the independence and skills of people with moderate mental impairment. Thanks to that, many of these technological gadgets can be programmed according to the needs of the patient. To remind them of their duties, motivate them to do some activity or serve as direct contact with an emergency line in case of need.

References:

Dra. Cristina Alexandra Benavides-Caro. Cognitive impairment in the elderly. Rev. Mex. Anest. [internet] 2017. [consultado 8 abril 2021]; 40 (2): 107-112. Available in: https://www.medigraphic.com/pdfs/rma/cma-2017/cma172f.pdf. Javier Cortés. Four robots to treat Alzheimer’s and autism. The country. [internet] 2018 [ consultado 8 abril 2021]. Available in:

https://elpais.com/retina/2018/02/01/innovacion/1517483535_008404.html.

3. Ace Foundation. SOCRATES, robotics focused on people with cognitive impairment and dementia. Available in:

https://www.fundacioace.com/es/noticias/investigacion/entrevista-socrates-la-robotica-enfocada-a-las-personas-con-deterioro-cognitivo-y-demencia.html.

.