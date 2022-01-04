Robot vacuum cleaners have made the cleaning process at home much easier. However, there are still actions that must be performed manually. For example, cleaning the tank where dirt accumulates, filling the water tank if the device includes the scrubbing option, or cleaning the brushes and mops. Roborock believes that these types of tasks are not the job of the user, but of the vacuum cleaner and, specifically, of its new Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra and his multipurpose charging base.

The new base, in particular, allows the robot vacuum cleaner to be loaded and the accumulated dirt emptied from the tank, like the rest of the brand’s devices. However, it is also capable of clean the mop and refill the water tank for the next cleaning session. All this, automatically. The company also highlights that some of these processes are carried out simultaneously. For example, while the base is cleaning the mop it also performs a self-cleaning process. The only step that the user will have to do is empty the bag with the accumulated dirt every 7 weeks, as well as fill the water tank so that it can disperse it to the robot automatically when necessary.

Beyond the multipurpose charging base, the launches a new navigation system called ReactiveAI 2.0. This one, in particular, uses different sensors located in the frontal area. Among them, an RGB camera and a 3D scanner (LiDAR sensor). In this way, you can avoid obstacles on the road, even in low light conditions. The sensors also allow the detection of the object to be much more precise to clean around without tripping over the obstacle or hitting the home furnishings. The navigation system is also capable of identifying the type of soil to adjust the suction power, among other parameters.

The cleaning and adding modes of the new Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra

As for cleaning, the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra can vacuum with a 5,100 Pa power for about 180 minutes. Too scrub up to 300 square meters. It also includes the technology VibraRise present in other brand devices. This system causes the robot to emit an intense vibration to lift and collect dirt from the floor while scrubbing. In addition, the mop can be raised automatically when it passes over a surface that should not be scrubbed, such as a carpet.

The Roborock S7 MaxV hit the market in the second half of 2022. It can be purchased with the multipurpose charging base or with a simpler base, which only includes the possibility of charging the robot and emptying the tank with accumulated dirt. The price of the Robot Vacuum Cleaner with the most advanced charging base is 1,399 euros, while the version with the standard base can be purchased for 799 euros.