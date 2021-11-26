Something quite crazy happened at a Roblox conference, which ended with a sued youtuber. Read all the info Here!

Although it seems somewhat strange, the North American medium Polygon published that a lawsuit imposed by Roblox against one of its users was initiated in California, which caught the attention of many. But…What is it that caused a company like Roblox to initiate a lawsuit against one of its users?

The lawsuit in question was made against Benjamin Robert Simon, a youtuber known as Ruben sim. Simon broke the user contract and violated the anti-hacking laws that exist for these types of games. Apparently, he cut off a conference between developers in October with a hoax terrorist threat.

The reason why apparently the youtuber did this is because a few months ago his user was banned on the platform. This is because Simon tried to upload a photo of him almost completely naked, as well as images of Adolf hitler and even created a sex game within the platform. But not only did he do this, he was accused of harassing other users of Roblox and to make racist and homophobic comments.

But ban of your user did not stop the youtuber, since the lawsuit explains that it managed to return to the platform by using different false accounts, evading prohibitions on its hardware and IP addresses. At the same time, he encouraged his followers to do the same, which Roblox considers to hack the platform.

And the event that caused Roblox Initiating the lawsuit was the developers conference that took place in October. Some time before the conference, the youtuber got involved with his followers in Discord and together they planned how to sabotage the conference. The main idea was to imitate at the headquarters of Roblox, where the conference was to take place, a shooting that had occurred in 2018 in the state of California.

During the conference, Simon tweeted that the police were looking for a “Notorious Islamic extremist” fictitious and that he had published a video titled “Somebody blow up Roblox now!”. Meanwhile, the followers of the youtuber they uploaded false threats of active shooting and claimed they had poisoned the conference drinks.

All of this caused the conference to be canceled momentarily, while police and security tried to reach the scene. This inconvenience cost around $ 50,000 dollars, which is why at youtuber You are being sued for much more in damages ($ 1.65 million dollars). Roblox did not say anything about this lawsuit, and neither did the youtuber about the downside. But it is likely that these days (or when the sentence is handed down) we will know a little more about the incident.

