Working as a DJ, Paris Hilton goes on to earn up to a million dollars a night cheering celeb parties in China, Dubai and Ibiza.

However, this December 31 will be different for the eccentric American star: an electronic set arranged in the virtual world of Roblox will be presented as a DJ.

In October 2021, Paris Hilton launched her first Roblox experience as a collaboration with Dash studios. It featured private pink jets, a zoo, tours of his mansion, and a VIP concert stage.

After three months of inactivity, Roblox reboots this metaverse as “Paris World,” where guests can explore digital replicas of their Beverly Hills home and doggy mansion and take a boardwalk inspired by Hilton’s parties and their husband Carter Reum.

But in addition, they will be able to witness a Hilton show as a DJ this December 31 at night.

“Paris World” will charge small payments to purchase virtual clothing or get on digital jet skis.

“For me, the metaverse is a place where you can do everything that you can do in real life in the digital world,” said Hilton, 40.

Loves it! 🥰 Can’t wait to celebrate New Years Eve with you all at #ParisWorld @Roblox 🥳🥳🥳 https://t.co/J8nFefZlmg – Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) December 29, 2021

Paris Hilton and Roblox aren’t the only ones in the metaverse business

In this way, the star will join several celebrities and brands that are getting into the metaverse, after the phenomenon was accelerated when Mark Zuckerberg, from Facebook, reinvigorated it in the presentation of the new “mother” company of their platforms. and products, Meta.

Tommy Hilfiger, for example, launched a virtual fashion line for Roblox avatars.

Nike inaugurated a digital planet called Nikeland, where visitors can play dodgeball, don virtual Air Force 1 shoes and earn medals.

Also rappers Lil Nas X and Travis Scott gave concerts for millions of virtual assistants.

Hilton comes to Roblox after starring in the reality show “The Simple Life,” in which he and Nicole Richie abandoned their luxurious lives to travel by bus around the US.

Hilton is no longer the same as a few years ago. In some of her recent interviews she said that the “dumb blonde was a sham” and that she always knew exactly what she was doing. “Behind the scenes, I was building a brand,” he explained.

The famous model, Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) has launched an improved version of the Paris World on Roblox. There will be a big New Years eve party scheduled to happen on December 31st where Paris Hilton herself will be the live dj. – The Bloxian (@TheBloxianNews) December 27, 2021

Hilton is also tapping into the world of NFTs o non-fungible tokens. Hand in hand with designers like Blake Kathryn, it sells unique pieces of digital art.

One sold for more than $ 1.1 million.