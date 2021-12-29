Cryptocurrency and stock trading app Robinhood plans to roll out the beta version of its digital wallet feature starting in January 2022.

In a blog post on Wednesday, Robinhood said that tens of thousands of users currently on the waiting list for the trading app’s cryptocurrency wallet would have access to the beta from mid-January. The trading app said that more than 1.6 million people were waiting for the wallet, which will support the deposit and withdrawal of Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), and other tokens.

The trading app has been testing its digital wallet feature since it was first announced in September, completing its first alpha transfer, using DOGE., on November 22. According to Robinhood’s COO Christine Brown, the beta release will be would center in user safety, in addition to providing education on crypto transactions and clarity on network and gas rates.

What’s next? The #WalletsBeta phase will start in mid-January & enable a larger group of users from the waitlist to gain access. While Alpha focused on a small batch of customers and 1: 1 engagement, Beta will roll out to tens of thousands of customers. – Christine (Hall) Brown (@christine_hall) December 29, 2021

“While some say that 2021 is the year that cryptocurrencies went mainstream, the truth is that most people are still getting familiar with the asset class and how to navigate the blockchain,” said Robinhood. “With the launch of wallets, we are delighted to play a significant role in welcoming a wide range of investors to the cryptosphere for the first time.”

Robinhood’s (HOOD) share price on the Nasdaq seemed indifferent to the recent announcement. Going public for the first time in July, the stock has declined steadily from an all-time high of $ 70.39 on August 4 to $ 17.03, as of press time, a drop of more than 75%.

