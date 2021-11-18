

Nov 17, 2021 at 19:09 CET



The Italian national team you are having a difficult time. Those of Roberto Mancini will have to play the repechage to qualify for the Qatar World Cup 2022 and the Italians appear the ghosts of Russia 2018, where they could not attend the World Cup event. In the repechage, the ‘azzurra’ must Avoid the Portugal team at all costs if you want a smooth ride.

Objective: Avoid Portugal

Roberto Mancini, the Italian coach, was asked about the play-off and which opponent he would like to avoid: “I think that if we get to March without injured players we can face anyone, but if I had to avoid one I would say Portugal. It would be difficult for both of us. Otherwise, we can take on everyone else. ”

Mancini blames injuries for bad timing

The Italian coach is clear that remain a powerful selection and accuses the bad timing of his players to injuries: “We have come from 40 games with a single defeat, against Spain in which we played 10 against 11. You have to think positively. If there was a moment when it didn’t have to go well, it was better now than in March or at the World Cup . Many injuries at a decisive moment. “

Thus, if the Italian team wants to avoid reliving the crisis that led to not attending the World Cup in Russia, they must make sure it recovers the level shown in the Eurocup, where it gave the feeling of being an intractable team. It will be necessary to see if it finally gets complicated and the faces with the Portuguese team must be seen.