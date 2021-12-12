Carolina Pampita Ardohain and Roberto García Moritán in the final of La Academia

Carolina Pampita starred in one of the most emotional moments of the closing night of ShowMatch. Her husband, Roberto García Moritán, dedicated a moving post to her on her official Instagram account after seeing her burst into tears in the final of The academy.

“‘Life gave you the revenge you deserve,’ said Ángel de Brito and you opened your heart”, expressed the gastronomic entrepreneur on his social networks. “Your generosity is manifested in your way of loving life and being faithful to what you feel. Y I will always be there to take care of you my love ”, Roberto added.

“I love this program, I am happy to work here. And how many things have happened to me since I came from that Moria replacement to here; how my life changed; how I reconnected with people again, I returned to my place, to my career, I took charge of life ”. In this sense, the date on which Carolina debuted at ShowMatch was one of the most turbulent of her life, since it was shortly before her scandalous separation from Benjamín Vicuña, with Eugenia La China Suárez as third in contention.

“How I entered with a broken heart, and how I leave with a heart so healthy, so full of love, and with all the beautiful things that life and God have given me. All that I went through here, and this is my house. It was a pleasure to come to my house every day, share with you, raise my daughter there in the dressing room, laugh out loud, cry with my soul because of things that crossed me and I saw them on the track “, he continued with bright eyes , while the camera focused on her husband, Roberto García Moritan.

“I always say, this is one of the most wonderful programs in Argentina, which gave rise to so many people in our country, who would not have had the opportunity to make themselves known, and filled our lives with joy. It’s been many decades, we grew up with ShowMatch at home, with Marcelo on TV, with ‘Good night America’ and ‘Bye, bye, bye’; and for me it is a great honor tomorrow to say: ‘I worked at ShowMacth’ “, he assured. At the end, the model returned to thank the production: “Thank you with all my heart, always in my soul this beautiful memory.”

“We broke all the records, there were a total of 123,673,658 votes, between those scanned by QR and those of the El Trece website ”, announced Marcelo Tinelli. And then he released the even percentages: “With 50.7% against 49.3%, the champion couple of La Academia 2021 are Noelia Marzol and Jony Lazarte”. Out of sheer emotion and unable to hold back her tears, the dancer celebrated reaching the desire: “Thank you Marce, we have worked all our lives for this. We kill ourselves in front of the mirror, correcting the technique and this award for effort is valued, thanks to all the people who voted for us, we are immensely happy ”.

