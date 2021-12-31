The Book of Boba Fett It is the new bet of Disney + and Star Wars. Recently, Robert Rodríguez gave his opinion on this project.

After the great success it obtained The Mandalorian in Disney + And in all parts of the world, the Star Wars universe expands on the small screen with The Book of Boba Fett. After so much waiting and so many advances that increased anxiety, finally this new production landed in the catalog of the streaming platform. Since December 29, users can find the first episode. Behind this proposal is Robert Rodríguez, who revealed that he is brilliant.

While the character of Boba Fett first appeared in the original Star Wars trilogy, the truth is that the second season of The Mandalorian brought it back. In this way, fans were reunited with Temuera Morrison, who now has her own solo series on Disney +. That said, The Book of Boba Fett shows us the famous bounty hunter and the mercenary Fennec Shand, who have navigated the underworld of the Galaxy and decide to return to the sands of Tatooine to claim their territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his syndicate. of the crime.

It is brilliant!

If you have not yet seen the series on Disney +, the words of Robert Rodríguez will encourage you to do so. The filmmaker was in charge of directing three of the seven episodes that The Book of Boba Fett will have; in this way, he knows very well what the series is like and what viewers will encounter. Through a video, he revealed that executive producer Jon Favreau’s story structure was truly brilliant.

In addition to The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian, fans will see new projects related to the Star Wars universe on Disney +. Soon, the series will arrive in the catalog Obi-Wan Kenobi with Ewan McGregor and Cassian Andor of Rogue One. In addition, it is also working on a spin-off of Ahsoka, who will once again have Rosario Dawson in the shoes of the famous Jedi.