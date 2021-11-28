Rob Huff wins the final race of the 2021 WTCR season

Mikel Azcona was going straight for his second victory, towards a double that would have allowed him to close the 2021 WTCR season with the best sensations. However, Yvan Muller in an inexplicable maneuver has taken the Navarrese ahead. Out of both of the equation, Rob Huff has been the strongest rider and has scored the victory in the last race of the year, thus closing a great weekend for CUPRA. Podium for runner-up Frédéric Vervisch and Nathanaël Berthon in a perfect end to party for Audi, as Gilles Magnus has taken the WTCR Trophy title. For its part, Luca Engstler has been the Junior champion.

Azcona had a great start again, as in the first race, to overtake Yvan Muller and position yourself as a leader. Néstor Girolami also gave an account of the French rider before the second turn, although the Lynk & Co rider managed to return the maneuver to the Argentine rider. As in the first sleeve, the Safety Car made an appearance before the end of the first turn, in this case by accident of Gilles Magnus in a chaotic first lap in which the wet asphalt did not help the drivers. The race took three laps to restart and he did it with incident before crossing the starting line.

Frédéric Vervisch finished second, a result that allowed him to be runner-up in the WTCR.

In a completely incomprehensible movement, Yvan Muller hit Mikel Azcona from behind before reaching the last corner, which gave Néstor Girolami free rein to take the lead of the race ahead of Rob Huff and Frédéric Vervisch. The wild blow of the Frenchman as a result of aquaplaning was not the only incident, since Bence Boldizs and Kiril Ladygin also hit the barriers, causing the second Safety Car in a row. With three more cautionary laps, the last WTCR race in 2021 almost reached its equator with hardly a trace of real competition, beyond the exits and accidents.

The third time was the charm and there was an incident-free start. All in all, Attila Tassi was the first to jump into action with a huge overtake of Jean-Karl Vernay for fourth place in the race, although the Frenchman managed to regain the lost position. For its part, Rob Huff was not wasting time either and attacked the leadership after beating Néstor Girolami. With a slower pace than his rivals, the Argentine rider quickly found himself overtaken by Frédéric Vervisch. Just behind the Belgian’s Audi RS 3 LMS TCR, Attila Tassi once again surpassed Jean-Karl Vernay in his duel for the fourth position

Nathanaël Berthon closes the season with a valuable podium in the Audi RS 3 LMS TCR.

There was still plenty of scope for action, since Néstor Girolami was caught in a real overtaking ‘train’. Frédéric Vervisch surpassed the Argentine at first, a maneuver that Attila Tassi emulated. Nathanaël Berthon joined the succession of overtaking, something that Jean-Karl Vernay could not achieve and that left the Frenchman anchored behind the Honda of the Argentine rider. At the same time, Berthon also managed to account for Attila Tassi to place thirdwhile Jean-Karl Vernay and Yann Erhlacher managed to get rid of Girolami, possibly weighed down by very aggressive use of the tires in the early part of the race.

Without major hurries, Rob Huff got the win to close the CUPRA double at the Sochi circuit. The British rider surpassed Frédéric Vervisch by more than four seconds, while Nathanaël Berthon closed the last podium of the season. Attila Tassi took fourth place in a race that had a much more decaffeinated finish than could be expected from the first few laps. Still, the Hungarian savored this position in a special way after a difficult season. Jean-Karl Vernay crossed the finish line in fifth place, while the two-time champion Yann Ehrlacher achieved sixth place.

WTCR 2021 Race 2 results in Sochj

