The closing of the 2021 season of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship served to ACO awarded two automatic invitations to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2022. As usual, the first of these invitations was for the winner of the Jim Trueman Trophy to the best ‘Bronze’ driver in the LMP2 class, while the second went to the champion of the Bob Akin award to the best ‘Bronze’ driver in the GTD class. While the LMP2 class invitation was for a Ben Keating who will almost certainly be at La Sarthe without the need for this invitation, the ticket destined for the GTD category was for Rob Ferriol.

Although at first he did not pronounce on the open option of going to the queen of the WEC, Rob Ferriol has confirmed that he is considering accepting the invitation for the 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans. The Team Hardpoint owner and driver is studying the feasibility of the project as the finishing touch to a great 2021 season in which he finished ahead of John Potter and Richard Heistand in the ‘Bronze’ classification of the GTD class. Yes indeed, for it to be carried out, the appropriate opportunity must be given and obtain the necessary financial support.

“We knew we were in our first full season and with a new car like the Porsche. We had a big hill to climb, but we knew the Bob Akin award was an achievable goal for us. I am elated to have made it. I can only thank all the team members. If there is the right opportunity to go to Le Mans, I will chase it»Has indicated a Rob Ferriol that in the background has the first automatic invitation of IMSA for Le Mans, since Bean Keating’s ticket will go to a participant interested yet to be defined by the promoter.