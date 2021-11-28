Preheat the oven to 200ºC and prepare a refractory tray. Wash the carrots and peel them. Cut into pieces of a couple of centimeters, just like the pumpkin. Cut the onion in half or in quarters if it is very large, peeling only the dry leaves. Wash the ginger and cut into two pieces.

Distribute all these ingredients on the tray, drizzle with oil and season. Season with the orange juice, white wine, thyme or another dry herb (oregano, rosemary …) and stir well, leaving them in a single layer. Bake for about 20-30 minutes, stirring halfway through, until tender.

When they don’t burn mash them with a mixer or food processor. Before doing so, remove the outermost layers of the onion that will be somewhat dry, to use only the juiciest interior, and peel the ginger. If it has been too roasted, it may be enough to squeeze the skin to remove the pulp.

Add vegetable broth or water to the vegetables little by little, as they are crushed, until the desired texture is obtained. Taste and season to taste. You can also reduce the thickness with a splash of milk, more orange juice or a little coconut milk. If you want finer, go through a Chinese strainer, although the idea for the glasses is that it is rather thick.

When it is time to plate, heat and distribute into small glasses. Top with washed and chopped chives, and decorate with skewers with pieces of octopus and cooked prawns. Water with a thread of good olive oil and serve with a few teaspoons as an aperitif.