We preheat the oven to 200ºC and while it reaches that temperature, we chop the onion into julienne strips and the potatoes, peel them and cut them into slices. Lightly fry the onion, remove it from the pan and fry the potatoes without turning brown, to the point that they are soft, as they will finish cooking in the oven.

Once done, we remove the oil and mark the Iberian pen on both sides -once seasoned-, just to brown the outside. In a suitable baking dish, we put the onions and potatoes as if they were a bed and on them, we arrange the pieces of Iberian pig feather.

Crush the garlic and parsley in the mortar, adding a drizzle of vinegar and the grease that the feather has released into the pan. We mix well and we distribute it over the meat and potatoes, putting the source in the oven. You can also substitute this mash for some homemade chimichurri.

Cook for 8 minutes at 200ºC and remove the source, taking it to the table to carve it live. There the family will give an account of its content in almost less time than it took to prepare the recipe.