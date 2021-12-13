Good news when it comes to traveling. This week the European Union confirmed the extension of free roaming within the countries of the European Union, which would end on January 30, 2022. And not for a short time. According to the new regulation published by the organization, free roaming will last until June 2032.

The regulation that will enter into force as of July 1, 2022 also includes additional considerations for service providers. These include maintaining the same quality standards in the rest of the countries. In this way, they will not be able to reduce the connection speed. And in case of having to do it due to major problems, it must be informed to the clients.

More free roaming and higher quality

Likewise, the provision clarifies that the provision of the service will stop when the invoice exceeds 50 euros or another previously defined limit. For now, the maximum prices that the European Union will set and that all operators must comply with are the following.

€ 2 / GB in 2022, € 1.8 / GB in 2023, € 1.55 / GB in 2024, € 1.3 / GB in 2025, € 1.1 / GB in 2026 and € 1 / GB in 2027 in ahead.

For voice telephony: € 0.022 / min in 2022-2024 and € 0.019 / min from 2025 onwards.

SMS: € 0.004 / SMS in 2022-2024 and € 0.003 / SMS from 2025 onwards

