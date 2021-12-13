Good news when it comes to traveling. This week the European Commission confirmed the extension of free roaming within the countries of the European Union, which would end on January 30, 2022. And not for a short time. According to the new regulation published by the organization free roaming will last until June 2032.

The law that will enter into force on July 1, 2022, seeks guarantee customer experience in terms of quality of service and access to emergency services, and for people with special needs.

More free roaming and higher quality

The regulation also includes additional considerations for service providers. These include maintain the same quality standards in the rest of the countries, and reverse the figures shared by the Commission that 33% of consumers of poorer quality when traveling abroad.

According to the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton.

“Spending holidays in Greece, Austria or Bulgaria. Visiting clients or suppliers in Italy or Estonia. Traveling abroad without having to worry about phone bills is a tangible part of the EU single market experience for all Europeans. Today We’re not just making sure this experience continues, we’re updating it: better quality, better services, even more transparency. “

Likewise, and in the cases in which extra is charged, the provision clarifies that the provision of the service will stop when the invoice exceeds 50 euros or other previously defined limit. For now, the maximum prices that the European Union will set and that all operators must comply with are as follows.

€ 2 / GB in 2022, € 1.8 / GB in 2023, € 1.55 / GB in 2024, € 1.3 / GB in 2025, € 1.1 / GB in 2026 and € 1 / GB in 2027 in ahead.

For voice telephony: € 0.022 / min in 2022-2024 and € 0.019 / min from 2025 onwards.

SMS: € 0.004 / SMS in 2022-2024 and € 0.003 / SMS from 2025 onwards

The Commission may also propose changes after market analysis and a fair evaluation of the impact of these modifications.

