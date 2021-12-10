At least 49 migrants died on Thursday after a trailer in which they were traveling clandestinely collided with a retaining wall and overturned on a highway in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, sources from the state prosecutor’s office reported.

Another 40 people were injured, three of them seriously, while another 18 were stable, according to a preliminary report from the prosecutor’s office in Chiapas, a state bordering Guatemala and the main access point for undocumented migrants.

str / jla / lm