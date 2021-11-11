Those companies have been at the center of some of the biggest moves in the stock market recently, as investors are betting that the switch from internal combustion engines will yield huge revenues. For now, however, companies – other than Tesla – are not profitable. Rivian lost nearly $ 1 billion in the first half, and Nikola, Lordstown Motors, and Lucid don’t even have sales yet.

“Everyone wants to invest in a good business in a sector that is going to grow,” said Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at Jonestrading Institutional Services. “But it’s incredibly dangerous to overpay, especially in a bubble for that growth.”

A host of deals and policy changes have extended the bubble-like rally beyond auto-manufacturing stocks.

Avis Budget and Hertz Global rose in the last month after car rental companies agreed to the adoption of electric vehicles. Luminar Technologies rallied as much as 37% on Tuesday following a deal with Nvidia for standalone hardware.

The thing is, while these popular stocks often skyrocket, they can just as easily drop quickly. Tesla, for example, plunged 12% on Tuesday after a string of negative news, including a Twitter poll by CEO Elon Musk about a possible stock sale and a report of a tweet from investor Michael Burry that It said Musk might want to sell some stocks to cover his personal debts. It suffered its biggest two-day drop since September 2020, erasing roughly $ 200 billion in market value.

Valuations in the industry imply that companies will enjoy massive growth. Electric vehicle leader Tesla is trading at roughly 14.4 times 2022 sales, much higher than the 2.85 times the S&P 500. Meanwhile, Nikola is trading at 38.5 times estimated 2022 sales, while Workhorse is valued at 11.1 times the estimated income.

Some stocks have already deflated, like Nikola and Lordstown, which have collapsed 82% since their 2020 peaks. Still, not everyone is skeptical.

In fact, Alibaba-backed Xpeng soared 40% on its debut last year and is now trading at nearly three times its IPO price. But that, of course, has come with some extreme changes – perhaps the nature of the space filled with electric vehicles, since very few companies are producing cars yet. Rivian is one of them; delivered its first vehicles, mainly to its own employees, a couple of months ago.

And there appears to be a lot of investor demand for Rivian shares. The shares were priced at $ 78 each on the IPO, well above the $ 57- $ 62 range in which they were initially traded.