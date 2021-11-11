Rivian Automotive has not disappointed in its IPO, one of the most anticipated of the year. The forecasts have been far exceeded, both with the starting price and with the value achieved on the first day by the rise in shares.

Said and done. Rivian Automotive it benefits from the positive investment climate in the automotive industry, especially in companies that are not tied to the traditional business and that are committed to electric vehicles from the beginning. Rivian’s IPO was rumored since the beginning of the year, and the formal application was made in August.

The manufacturer based in the Normal plant (Illinois, USA) was going to go public at a price between 57 and 62 dollars for 135 million titles. The collection goal was 8.37 billion dollars. Well, today was the premiere on the NASDAQ, and the initial trading value was more than 100 dollars.

Throughout the session, a ceiling of $ 119.46 (+ 48%) per share has been achieved, or what is the same, a deposit of $ 16,127.1 million, almost double the expected high level. Nevertheless, throughout the session the euphoria has been translated into a more modest rise, of almost 30% at the close of this information, which continues to be well above expectations.

The largest IPO this year in the United States It has been especially notorious, since such an increase in value in shares that are precisely pennies is very unusual. The company’s valuation is above traditional manufacturers such as Honda (which is only the largest manufacturer of combustion engines in the world).

But not only that, it also has a much higher rating than General Motors itself, which was the world’s largest manufacturer until 2008, and another American institution, Ford Motor Company, creator of the automobile chain production. In other words, exceeds $ 100 billion.

Since 2019 Rivian Automotive has raised more than $ 11 billion from private investors. The same Ford Motor Company made 500 million, although the participation of Amazon was more remembered with 1,300 million dollars and an accolade in the form of 100,000 orders for electric vans to be delivered throughout this decade.

The R1T (left) and R1S (right) pre-series models were unveiled in 2018 at the Los Angeles Motor Show.

Right now Rivian is priced higher than any other American manufacturer, with the permission of Tesla, which is worth more than almost all manufacturers put together, at least at the discretion of investors. The value of Tesla has been hyper-inflated for months, above $ 1,000 the title and having peaked at $ 1,243.49 days ago.

Before the launch on the stock market, several valuation forecasts had been made: 27,600, 50,000 or 80,000 million dollars. Tall have fallen short. Not bad, considering that as of October 22 they only reported having manufactured 56 pick-up R1T plus electric vans for Amazon.

In contrast, there is an article by David Trainer for Forbes (November 4) that was titled: “Even for the lower valuation, don’t buy Rivian’s initial public offering”. The author compared the possibility of valuing Rivian Automotive as Honda: “It does not make sense that Rivian in its IPO has a valuation close to Honda”.

Although more than one person in the past will think that this man has sneaked in quite a bit – in view of the short-term facts, yes – it is worth reflecting on the assessment given to manufacturers that take years to provide benefits and produce very few vehicles, until there is a critical mass of numbers.

Rivian’s valuation of 52 billion implies that Rivian will sell a couple of million vehicles in 2030, or almost 2.5 times more than those that Tesla has manufactured during the last 12 months, and 66% more than all the sales of Honda in 2020. There are still years for Rivian to reach a volume of two million units »he added. But right now it’s worth more than Honda. And more than GM, and more than Ford, and Hyundai …

Rivian does not have Honda’s experience, know-how, or production capacity … and it has competition. It was the first manufacturer to release a pick-up electric in series, although they are very low numbers at the moment. The goal by the end of the year is to have produced 1,200 R1Ts and the first 25 R1S SUVs. About the same dates, for Honda it will have been more than four million.