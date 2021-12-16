There are a large number of rivalries that have set trends over the years, the most popular being Coca-Cola vs. Pepsi or Manchester vs. Real Madrid, which despite its protagonists, are the fans and fans who keep the flame burning, taking for example a page on Facebook that recreates rivalry between Apple and Xiaomi using old commercials.

This juice of egos serves companies as a way to generate publicity without investment, since it is the same users who take the time to publicize because in their perspective a product, brand or service, is better if competition.

For this reason, the amount of content available on this type of rivalry is incredible, since fans and creatives look for in the most common things, the way to compete and generate a dynamic of competition between brands

In social networks

Within the social network Facebook, a video was released that relives two encounters between great characters and brands, taking as a reference the iconic power of the struggle between supposed equals, starting from one of the commercials most remembered by Internet users of the past decade .

In the promotion created by a cell phone and telephony store in Peru, Jean-Claude Van Damme is shown during the iconic commercial of Volvo in which it performs a split while two trucks are driven at the same time and this maintains the balance, to demonstrate the stability of the transport units.

However, by way of editing, the name of the Apple brand was placed referring to the qualities of the actor when maintaining balance, however seconds later it is shown in the video how the image is changed and Chuck Norris appears.

In this second edition, the name of Xiaomi is placed and Norris can be seen executing the same feat only with a degree of difficulty elevated to the extreme, since he maintains the balance between two planes and carrying a squadron of the space forces.

These types of analogies refer to a superiority struggle between the technology giants and their performance capabilities, technology development and cost, as well as the appreciation of users.

Within the internet community, it is common to find this type of rivalry, sometimes generating friendly competition between supporters who prefer something to the other and who use all their creativity to defend and debate their consumer preferences.

These competition are not only between soccer teams, refreshment brands or pet preferences, but there are great struggles between fans that have immortalized eras, such as ideological trends and subcultures, which are nurtured by clothing and marketing that revolves around it.

Now read: