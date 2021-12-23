Next week will start 2022 and Google has wanted to anticipate this moment by communicating what will be the video games that will be able to get next month all those who are subscribed to Stadia Pro.

In total, there will be five titles that will become available from January 1, among which there will be action, platforms and many adventures ahead, to start the year in style. That said, let’s go over what is coming up.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

We begin with Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, an essential experience for all those who love Castlevania titles, since in this action adventure and 2D platforms you will have to go through a castle full of deadly areas in which little by little we will obtain new skills.

Darksiders III

In Darksiders III it is Fury the one that stays with all the prominence with this new installment that follows the same steps as its predecessors. The Horseman of the Apocalypse will use her powerful whip and spells to take on the Seven Deadly Sins and their minions.

DreamWorks Dragons: Dawn of the New Riders

Based on the DreamWorks movies, Dragons: Dawn of the New Riders puts us in the shoes of a new heroic dragon and his rider, who will share the mission of defeating an evil villain who has destroyed the sanctuary of the dragons that Hiccup and Toothless have created.

Shantae Risky’s Revenge: Director’s Cut

Shantae Risky’s Revenge: Director’s Cut is about the most complete version of this sequel to the Game Boy Color game. Shantae will face Risky Boots and her minions in this edition that includes a new mode and another series of new features.

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark

We end with The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark, whose prequel was precisely available a few months ago. Once again you will play Detective McQueen to solve new cases in the cursed city of Twin Lakes while trying to save his assistant, Agent Dooley, from the Dark Dimension.