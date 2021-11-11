First prepare all the ingredients well measured and with the table set; the cooking is relatively quick and a risotto does not wait. Heat the water in a saucepan and bring to a gentle boil, keeping the temperature constant so that it does not boil.

Heat the rice with almost all the olive oil in a wide casserole or heavy-bottomed skillet, on medium power, stirring well. so that it is roasted but does not take color, two or three minutes. Add the white wine and let the rice absorb all the liquid, stirring with the spoon or spatula.

Start adding water, always from the sides of the casserole to collect all the starch that accumulates around the perimeter. At first add only what is necessary to cover the grain, and cook for a few minutes very gently without touching.

Add a little salt to taste and continue cooking adding little scoops of water little by little, always keeping the boil soft, without flooding the rice, stirring from time to time. Control point and texture; must be al dente and honeyed. Use the times indicated on the package as a reference.

Remove from the fire; add the butter and stir to emulsify. Add the cheese and stir more so that it integrates and emulsifies with the texture. Finish with the vinegar, to give it a hit of acidity, and a few drops of extra virgin olive oil.