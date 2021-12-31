“In this analysis, the risk of hospitalization is lower for Omicron cases with symptomatic or asymptomatic infection after 2 and 3 doses of the vaccine, with an 81% reduction (…) in the risk of hospitalization after 3 dose compared to unvaccinated Omicron cases, “the agency explained.

Susan Hopkins, the agency’s chief medical adviser, said the analysis was in line with other encouraging signs about Ómicron, but added that the health service could remain difficult with very high transmission rates.

“It is too early to draw definitive conclusions about the severity of the hospitalization, and the increased transmissibility of Omicron and the increase in cases in the population over 60 years in England means that it is still very likely that there is significant pressure on the National Health Service in the coming weeks, “he said.

South Africa ends fourth wave

On Thursday, the South African government declared that the fourth wave of infections had been overcome. Fareed Abdullah of the South African Medical Research Council emphasized:

“The speed with which the fourth wave driven by Omicron rose, peaked, and then slowed down has been astonishing.”