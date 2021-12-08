The unpredictability of this 2021-2022 flu season highlights the importance of vaccination as protection against this disease and its possible associated risks. Among them are heart attack and pneumonia, especially in people from vulnerable groups: children under six months to 5 years, older adults, pregnant women, health personnel and those living with comorbidities, such as diabetes or obesity.

During the last influenza seasons it was detected that approximately half of the adults hospitalized by this virus suffered from heart disease. This figure is even more alarming when one considers that this condition is associated with an increased probability of suffering a myocardial infarction or a stroke.

This responds to the inflammatory response that influenza produces throughout the body. As our immune system tries to fight the virus, blood pressure may rise, causing blood clots that in turn can lead to a blockage that cuts oxygen to the heart or brain. Also, non-cardiac complications, including pneumonia and respiratory failure, can worsen this predisposition.

Specifically, it is estimated that after catching influenza the risk of having a heart attack is 10 times higher in the week following infection. Similarly, studies show that one in eight (12.5%) patients hospitalized for this infection experience a cardiovascular event, of which 31% require intensive care and 7% die.

The flu vaccine provides protection beyond illness by helping to reduce the risk of complications. Immunization has been associated with 15-45% heart attack risk reductions, which are similar to the effect of quitting smoking or taking anti-cholesterol or high blood pressure medications.

Flu Vaccine and Covid-19 Vaccine

In the context of the pandemic, it is of the utmost importance that people can be protected against both diseases. The World Health Organization (WHO) considers that the co-administration of a seasonal influenza vaccine and any dose of the Covid-19 vaccine is acceptable, since the risk of developing severe symptoms is high in adults infected with influenza virus. either of these two diseases. In accordance with this, the Ministry of Health in Mexico indicates that both vaccines can be administered simultaneously without any contraindication.

Unlike vaccines against Covid-19, which can be administered at any time, influenza is a seasonal disease, with an annual strain composition chosen by the WHO, who gives notice of the strains most likely to circulate each season and makes specific recommendations for vaccine composition year after year.