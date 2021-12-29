Rising Bitcoin (BTC) balances on exchanges may not be a sign that investors are preparing to sell, according to a new study.

By revealing the latest data from exchanges on December 28, Glassnode on-chain analyst TXMC pointed to the new changes in China due to the increase in balances elsewhere.

Binance “absorbs” orphaned Huobi users

The end of December is watching how Nerves are unleashed as a range BTC price is combined with an increase in entries to exchanges.

A classic indicator that traders are preparing to reduce risk in the event of further price weakness; Binance has been watched with particular attention as its BTC shares surge.

At the same time, however, Chinese investors are being left out of international spot trading venues in the wake of China’s ongoing crackdown on cryptocurrency trading.

Huobi Global, the international arm of Chinese exchange Huobi, blocked mainland Chinese citizens from accessing its trading service on December 15.. They now have until the end of the month to sell funds, after which a one to two year withdrawal window will be available for them to withdraw from their accounts.

“As of 16:00 (UTC) on December 31, 2021, users in mainland China will no longer be able to sell their holdings or carry out any transactions with CNY.”reads a blog post posted on closing day.

“If users still have to withdraw sales orders before termination, the system will automatically cancel all pending sales orders. The withdrawal function will remain available for 1 or 2 years, and will be notified before its closure. Mainland Chinese users are advised to manage their digital assets as soon as possible. “

As a result, Those users could simply be moving tokens to other platforms, explaining Binance’s rising balance sheet..

“Binance has been making noise lately as its exchange balance has risen. My theory is that they are absorbing users from Huobi and elsewhere as China closes some exchanges on EOY, “TXMC commented on a graph supporting the idea.

“Interestingly, if you combine the Binance + Huobi exchange balances, they are on the side. Net neutrality. “

Bitcoin exchange balance chart against the BTC / USD pair. Huobi (blue), Binance (green), combined (red). Source: TXMC / Twitter

Liquidity challenges

As Cointelegraph reported, Concerns about a sale are intensifying as the holiday period has lower volumes and shallower markets overall.

This lack of liquidity could exacerbate any sudden movement, as the main institutional players will not return until next week.

However, the nuances remain, as Retail investors continue to build BTC portfolios, while larger investors seem less confident.

In addition, a retail-driven sell-off is thought unlikely in the future, according to the analyzes.

