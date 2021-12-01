His resurrection came

If there’s anyone Keanu Reeves should thank for his return to the top, it’s Liam Neeson. After all, it was his Relentless Quest (2008) that rescued the old action hero, with a story of more than a crude kind, albeit sustained on highly realistic grounds that stem from the annual trafficking of more than 500,000 women. Its success resulted in many fun projects, but they only offered – let’s face it – more of the same.

The great exception was John Wick (2014), who merged elements of the one-man army and the heroic bloodshed – a subgenre that involves killings for heroic purposes – to enter an underworld of murderers who live under a strict code of coexistence and conduct. There was a time when the titular character belonged to this, until he retired to live a normal life next to his now deceased wife. If he returns to violence, it is not because of an attack on the person, but because of the usurpation of his legacy. A transcendental narrative decision that makes its deconstruction extremely complex. And it is that although it is usually related to stylized gun-fu fights – a combat technique that combines kung-fu and pistols – under bright neon lights, it is truly a story of redemption and revenge that is supported by countless symbolic elements such as art, religion and above all the love of life through a dog.

It is the second iconic role in the actor’s career, something that should not be taken lightly as it was a feat achieved by very few. And like so many others who came before him, his first great character is ready to return with Matrix Resurreccions (2021). A project that has not been without controversy, being considered by many as an unnecessary sequel to a trilogy that did not end well, but which has been defended tooth and nail by its creators who insist that it is a unique project. . Such is the case of its screenwriter David Mitchell, who governed because of the secrecy he recently declared that “I can’t tell you what it’s about, but I could tell you what it’s not about. It is certainly not just another sequel, but something autonomous that nevertheless contains the three Matrix that preceded it in a really ingenious way. It is a very beautiful and strange creation. It also accomplishes a couple of things we don’t see in action movies.n, which means that it subverts the rules of blockbusters ”.

Beyond the aura of mystery that surrounds the project, fans have not been indifferent to the fact that Neo has replaced his old hairstyle with John Wick’s lighthearted style. An aesthetic decision that only tries to take advantage of the current popularity of the murderer for the benefit of a chosen one who has been away from the screens for almost 20 years, but who has sparked all kinds of metanarrative theories around both warriors: Are they the same person? Do they coexist in the same universe? And if so, will we ever see them together in a crossover? It is not the first time that the actor experiences this phenomenon, remembering that the Cyberpunk 2077 video game, released only in 2020, generated these same questions with a Johnny Silverhand who did not hesitate to replicate the actor’s appearance. Unlikely dreams, but which should not be discarded at all given the growing interest of the industry in the cinematographic universes. Today no one would say no to one focused on the actor of the moment and less if we consider how promising his future is.

Matrix 4 Resurrections premieres on December 22, 2021

Rumors indicate that Keanu Reeves’ next great return will be with Speed ​​3, which will also mark his third film opposite Sandra Bullock. Added to this is the actor’s manifest interest in a sequel to Constantine that shows the antihero facing new and more fearsome threats from the underworld. And while all this is taking place, the confirmed releases of John Wick 4 and 5, in addition to everything that accumulates along the way.

Keanu Reeves has returned to the top and everything indicates that this time he is here to stay.