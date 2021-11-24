The long-standing dispute between distributed ledger technology firm Ripple and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is coming to an end, according to Ripple’s CEO.

Brad Garlinghouse highlighted the progress made in the case “despite a slow judicial process”. Speaking to CNBC, he predicted that the Ripple case would likely be concluded in 2022.

“Clearly, we are seeing good questions asked by the judge,” Garlinghouse said, adding his belief that “The judge realizes that this is not just about Ripple; this will have broader implications. “

Last year, The SEC accused Ripple of allegations of selling unlicensed securities in the form of XRP tokens since 2013. Ripple objected to the claims, saying that XRP should not be considered a security.

The SEC claimed that Ripple may have known that XRP could be a guarantee from its legal advisers before going ahead with its token sale, and filed a motion to access the defendant’s legal advice.. The court rejected the motion, citing attorney-client privilege.

Throughout the year, Ripple executives shared information about the case and its impact on business. Garlinghouse stated that Ripple’s expansion to the Asia-Pacific region was unaffected by the SEC’s lawsuit. The company is also considering a possible initial public offering as soon as the case is resolved.

Support came from XRP token holders, who filed “friends of the court” reports, allowing them to join the case as defendants and support Ripple in its claims that the token does not violate securities laws. However, the judge ruled in October that individual XRP holders cannot act in Ripple’s ongoing lawsuit as defendants.

