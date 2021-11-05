Riot’s free games hit the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store is characterized by offering free games to its users every week. In addition, the digital store has a great variety of Free to Play games that allow any player to enjoy video games at no cost. So now, while people can already enjoy the new free game of the week, it has been announced by surprise that Riot’s free games are hitting the Epic Games Store.

The union of Riot and Epic Games has been quite a surprise, thus adding to the Store League of Legends PC, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra and VALORANT. However, downloading any of the free games will install the new Riot Client, with direct access to these titles. Additionally, established players will still be able to log into their existing accounts and use their existing friends list, as the new Riot Client began rolling out worldwide earlier this month.

Riot Games is one of the best developers and creators of innovative entertainment franchises in the world. We are excited that you have chosen to partner with us to bring your titles to millions of new players through the Epic Games Store.

League of Legends free on the Epic Games Store

Become a legend. Find your champion, master his skills and beat your opponents in an epic 5v5 battle to destroy the enemy base.

Free Valorant on the Epic Games Store

VALORANT is a character-based tactical 5v5 shooter set on the global stage. Taunt, play, and outshine your competition with tactical skills, accurate shooting, and adaptive teamwork.

Teamfight Tactics for free on the Epic Games Store

Recruit, deploy and dominate with a rotating roster of League of Legends champions in a round-based battle for supremacy. Outsmart your opponents and adapt on the fly – strategy is up to you.

Legends of Runeterra for free on the Epic Games Store

Skill and creativity conquer all in Legends of Runeterra, a strategy card game featuring iconic champions and allies from the League of Legends universe.