EFE.- Riot Games, responsible for video games such as League of Legends, announced this Tuesday that it reached an agreement for which it will pay 80 million dollars to put an end to a class action lawsuit for sex discrimination within the company.

Also, Riot Games said in a statement published today on its website that it will pay another 20 million dollars in attorneys’ fees and other expenses.

The agreement, which will benefit both former employees who worked for the company since November 2014 as people who are currently part of the workforce, it has to be approved by the courts of California, where Riot Games is based.

Riot Games also agreed that its internal reporting and equal pay processes be monitored for a period of three years.

The lawsuit was initially filed in 2018 by two company employees who accused Riot Games of sex discrimination and harassment.

The company acknowledged in a statement by its CEO, Nicolo Laurent, that it has “not always” shown its principles and that three years ago it decided to “apologize, correct course and build a better Riot.”

The Riot Games management team added that they expect the deal to “Give appropriate credit to those who had negative experiences at Riot” and demonstrates the company’s desire to “lead by example” for greater equality in the video game industry.

But the statement also notes that the class action lawsuit that began in 2018 focuses on “the alleged” discrimination and harassment at Riot.

Initially, the California authorities demanded the payment of compensation of 4$ 00 million for company employees, but Riot has been negotiating with a view to lowering the figure. The company had offered to pay just $ 10 million.

In January this year, Laurent himself was sued by an employee, Sharon O’Donnell, for sexual harassment, but in March an investigation carried out by the company concluded that there was no evidence of the alleged act.

