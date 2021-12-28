Riot Games pays $ 100 million to settle class action lawsuit

Perhaps you will remember that beyond 2018, Riot games He was sued by multiple of his employees due to gender discrimination cases within the company. Several former employees of the study presented evidence and testimonies about some of the inappropriate behaviors that were experienced within the company and now, three years later, the creators of League of Legends and Valorant they finally put an end to this dispute with a millionaire figure.

According to information from The Washington Post, Riot agreed to pay a total of $ 100 million, this in order to put an end to the whole thing. Of this money, $ 80 million They will go to the plaintiffs and the remainder will be used to pay their lawyers.

The $ 80 million dollars will be distributed among the 2,300 workers who worked within Riot between 2014 and 2021, in addition to the fact that the company promised to carry out a series of changes to improve transparency in terms of salaries, as well as to give women a greater participation in the important decisions of the study.

Editor’s note: And it is that unfortunately this type of situation continues to occur frequently. It’s great that Riot will take steps to improve its work culture, but this is something that should never have happened to begin with. Let’s hope things really improve in the studio.

Via: The Washington Post