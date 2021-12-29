Riot Games, the creators of League of Legends, have managed to resolve a lawsuit that was filed against the company in 2018 by former employees Melanie McCracken and Jes Negrón. To give us a little background, in that year the Kotaku portal published an article in which it reported on the sexism and gender discrimination that existed in the company.

In 2019 he accepted pay 10 million dollars to the people involved. However, the California Department of Housing and Fair Employment (DFEH), intervened in this whole matter and blocked the operation by opposing the agreement, since the agency argued that Riot Games should pay up to 400 million dollars for the acts committed.

However, after three years it has finally been achieved an agreement for the developer to pay $ 100 million. Of this amount, 80 million will go to women who currently work in the company or did so previously since November 2014, which affects at least 2,365 people, while the remaining 20 million will be for lawyers and miscellaneous expenses.

In addition to all this, Riot has ensured that it will make substantial systematic changes, which entails an analysis of gender equality in salaries, promotions and assignments for three years. In turn, it has promised to create a fund of 18 million dollars, six for each of these years, in order to finance the activities and adjust the equal payment.

A representative wanted to comment on this whole matter and on the way in which he has dealt with it, promising that in the future every effort will be made to achieve true gender equality in the video game industry:

Three years ago Riot was at the center of what became a reckoning in our industry. We had to face the fact that despite our best intentions, we had not always lived up to our values. As a company we were at a crossroads; We could deny the shortcomings of our culture or we could apologize, correct course, and make a better Riot. We chose the latter option. We are incredibly grateful to all members who have worked to create a culture where inclusion is the norm, where we are deeply committed to justice and equality, and where embracing diversity nurtures creativity and innovation.