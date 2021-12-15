Good news is coming for all players of Valorant, the (Free) Multiplayer First-person Shooter video game developed and published by Riot games.

This title that has been available since June 2 (2020). He gave us the great news that his players will receive a small gift for this holiday season.

Riot games he gets handsome, so everyone will be able to release a new Gun buddy in the form of a gift, sounds good right ?.

Today in the morning, we woke up with the generous news; and it is that the study confirmed and explained that all its players who log in to Valorant will receive this reward, although it may take a little time for the inventory to appear (but it arrives, it arrives).

One of the peculiarities that Valorant offers us, are the gun buddies, which roughly, are those who do not help give an extra touch of color, personality or any detail that can help you stand out or blend in with the appearance of the available weapons.

Well, within it there are dozens of gun buddies available and we are sure that all players will find at least one that suits their style.

Riot has not yet officially revealed the design of the new gun buddy, but there is an interesting leak that could reveal that they could be black and red with the Valorant logo on the wrapping paper.

It could also have a silver bow and it is an excellent addition that we find pleasant, in keeping with the Christmas theme.

In addition there is still other news for this season, not only will this gift be included, but also, there will be a new version of the Run It Back pack in the Valorant in-house store, so your players can once again have the opportunity to buy 5 popular skins.