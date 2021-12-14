Great news for the entire Teamfight Tactics community of players is that with all the buzz around the Dynamic Duo beta, we’re going to get the lab going with a tournament for resourceful duos from around the world!

Something that has caught our attention is that fans of Hextech Chaos: Dynamic Duo will be able to enjoy a global competition of the best Dynamic Duo players (and their companions) from around the world where they will compete to be crowned the best duo of The Dynamic Duo beta.

The event will take place on January 15 and 16 at 08:00 (MX) / 09:00 (CO) / 11:00 (CL / AR) and you can watch it on the TeamfightTactics Twitch channel.

Format

The highest ranked Dynamic Duo player from each region (EUNE, EUW, RU, TR, NA, CN, KR, BR, LAN, LAS, JP, OCE) until January 4 (13:59 (MX) / 14: 59 (CO) / 16:59 (CL / AR)) will qualify for the tournament with the partner of their choice.

Four guest teams will join these duos, one will be the winner of the next Giant Slayer Lab Buddy Dynamic Duo Invitational Tournament, presented by Wisdom and the other will be the winner of the next TFT EU Invitational Tournament.

The 16 world teams (32 players) will battle it out to win a share of the $ 10,000 prize pool. We can’t wait to see what new and nifty strategies you have. Please note that participants will have to play in the tournament while broadcasting.

In the event that a qualified player is unable to participate, we will move to the next spot in the Dynamic Duo leaderboard for their region to find their replacement.

Day 1: Group stage

16 teams will play rotating rooms. After three games, the 8 lowest scoring teams will be eliminated. The points of the remaining 8 teams will be reset and they will play another 3 games. The 4 highest scoring duos will advance to Day 2.

Day 2: Final

4 teams, five games, two winners, a duo. Catch losses and flawless rounds in the final at 08:00 (MX) / 09:00 (CO) / 11:00 (CL / AR) on Twitch.