The announcement was made by the mayor of the city, Eduardo Paes, after a meeting that lasted this Tuesday for just over an hour with the representatives of the blocos in Rio and in which the municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz, also participated.

“(…) the street Carnival, in the model that took place until 2020, will not occur in 2022,” said the mayor during a live broadcast that he carried out on social networks.

“The street carnival, by its very nature and by the democratic aspect that it has, makes it impossible to exercise any type of control,” he said.

The same will not happen with the parades of the Sambadrome, which according to the mayor have been maintained up to now, because there it is possible to have “a series of controls”, such as those carried out to enter a stadium to watch a football match, although it remains to be defined which ones and how they will be carried out.

The cancellation of the “rúa carnival” was accepted by the “blocos”, who had agreed to accept the decision made by the Mayor’s Office in this regard.

Paes pointed out that his Health Secretary had already warned him about the difficulty of carrying out the “de rúa” parades in the city due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, apparently due to the circulation of the new omicron variant.

The rate of positives for the virus rose from 1% in mid-December to 13% in the last week in Rio according to official data.