Nov 18, 2021 at 7:58 PM CET

EFE

The Río Breogán-Joventut Badalona match, scheduled for this coming Sunday, November 21 at 12.30 p.m. and corresponding to the eleventh day of the Endesa League, has been postponed “due to the detection of a covid-19 outbreak in the local squad, statement by the Department of Health of the Xunta de Galicia “.

Since yesterday, the party was already in danger due to the multitude of Covid-19 cases accumulated by the Galician team, recently promoted to Loga Endesa this year.

This is reported by the ACB, which specifies that “the new date for the dispute of the match will be Thursday, December 30, at 20:30.”