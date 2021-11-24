We are fans of their innate style and the stores they shop in, but also their hair. And his secret is very curious. It is found in our kitchen and it involves nothing more and nothing less than the use of vinegar.

This was pointed out by Ines de la Fressange and Caroline de Maigret in their respective books. Both confessed to use this ingredient to take care of their hair as last step in the hair wash routine. An alternative whose purpose is to combat the levels of lime in tap water and give shine. And that although it seems unusual, it is more common than we think in France because it offers powerful results. In addition, it is being seen more and more on TikTok, especially used on oily hair.





In principle it makes sense, since the vinegar would help restore the pH, close the cuticle and leave the hair softer, shinier and more manageable, so it could be a valid home trick. But as with this type of remedy that we manufacture with ingredients that we find in our homes, the reactions they may cause are not clinically proven and it is advisable to avoid them. At French beauty firm Yves Rocher, we have the alternative.

As they explain, their raspberry rinse vinegar neutralizes the lime in the water that comes into contact with the hair fiber and also counteracts all the factors that dull the hair’s luminosity. After using it, We confirm that it makes a difference. In addition, it has an intoxicating aroma.

Its formula has agave fructans, which double the microcirculation for a perfectly nourished bulb. Which makes it ideal for dry hair. Something that the vinegar from our kitchen might not get, since vinegar only has an acidic pH and could dry out the hair if it is abused.

Have 99% of ingredients of natural origin, it does not have silicones and its bottle is recyclable and recycled.

To use it, simply add it as a finishing touch to your routine. Apply to hair before the last rinse and rinse.





Its price? 6.50 euros.

Yves Rocher Raspberry Rinse Vinegar

Remember that vinegar is not a substitute for shampoos. Its use would be similar to that of a tonic. That is, it helps balance and seal the mane. Not proven to help hair grow.

