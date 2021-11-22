The Rimac Nevera also, although sporadically, can circulate off the asphalt. Here’s a great example of it.

Just five years ago, the Croatian company Rimac had hardly any representation in the motor industry. All this even knowing that a certain Mate was in charge, an engineering genius who is proving to be one of the most prominent personalities in the sector. At that time, important corporate holding companies such as the Volkswagen group they had already shown interest in his intentions. Who does not know this character in the sector today?

Rimac did not get off to a good start in the industry. The program The Grand Tour of Amazon threw the glove through the 3 most prominent presenters in the automotive world. Richard Hammond suffered an accident with serious consequences when he was at the controls of the Concept One. This caused a loss of reputation within the firm, but the truth is that soon user appreciation began to improve. Who now doubts the potential of this firm born as a startup?

El Nevera, whose name is not very graceful within the Spanish-speaking community, has become a supercar capable of exceeding the benefits of many other options on the market. This has been possible thanks to the use of next-generation electrical mechanics, aerodynamics thought out to the smallest detail and, of course, equipment at the level of the select competitors. Well, what sets it apart from the rest of the options?

Among its virtues, its ability to accelerate is striking. It is expected that only the Tesla Roadster, at the time it goes down the production chain, can be a worthy competitor in the quarter mile. It surpasses any other alternative present in the internal combustion segment with little difficulty. It’s what you have to have maximum torque from the moment you step on the accelerator! It is a differential proposal in many ways.

Now, did you know that it has certain offroad driving qualities it means? On previous occasions, we have seen how other supercars have tested on tracks that were real mudflats. Today it is therefore time to see to what extent the Refrigerator offers a great performance.

Yes, the Fridge can also practice off-road driving

Mate Rimac, the creator of his latest beast, has also been in charge of testing how it works off the asphalt. It has also done it with one of the pre-series units, a product that, after a few years, could be the object of a high revaluation in the automotive world. Even more so considering that it is a very interesting option as it is one of the first electric supercars with aspirations to be a substitute for conventional ones.

As can be seen in the previous images, this particular model draws attention, mainly because it is a benchmark when it comes to performance on asphalt. Now, what happens when it disappears? Mate Rimac just has to do a couple of adjustments to the suspension system for a small additional ground clearance. In this context, all you have to do is put your foot on the gas to get the party started.

As a result, you can clearly see how the performance of the all-wheel drive allows you to maintain a trajectory despite the presence of a large mudflat. It is, therefore, a control that allows us to anticipate to what extent we are faced with a firm and easy-to-drive vehicle. After all, it has been tested to run at much higher speeds than any other electric car could be used to.

A visionary who did not blind his endeavor to achieve a unique electric vehicle

Taking a look at Mate’s career, it seems easy to think that his success in the motor industry was going to come sooner or later. It could be said, without a doubt, that we would be facing good old Horacio in the select group of internal combustion options. On this occasion, the Croatian would come to represent a small and marked group of brands aimed at high-flying electric mobility. Will it be possible to continue seeing models like the Fridge in the coming years?

Rimac has taken advantage of the pull of electrical mechanics to position itself in a market niche that is currently practically deserted. The objective is increase competition to achieve higher demand. At the end of the day, the user of this type of car will not be aware of the price of fuel or electricity. Bases your interests on what type of driving you intend to take and, of course, what needs you seek to cover.

The Fridge is the correction of all those faults emerged in the Concept One. In addition, it brings together new configurations to be a benchmark in the sector and serve as an alternative to any supercar model in the field of internal combustion. We will have to wait and see if the first units will achieve their goal or if important new features are yet to be introduced in a future generation of the brand’s vehicles.

