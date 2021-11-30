To take note: Rigoberto Urán revealed his secret to have discipline in cycling REUTERS / Christophe Ena

If there is an athlete who is quite loved by the Colombian fans and who, in addition, always generates all kinds of reactions with his statements, it is Rigoberto Uran. The EF Education-NIPPO cyclist has been characterized as one of the most consistent ‘coffee growers’ athletes in the world and his achievements confirm this.

And it is that, despite the years, Rigoberto Urán continues to show that he has what to fight with the big bosses, because in the last 3 years he has made top 10 in the Tour de France, remembering that in 2017 he occupied second place on the podium. That is why, with more than 15 years of professional career, the ‘Toro de Urrao’ is one of the authorized voices to speak of the qualities that an athlete who wants to be great in his discipline must have.

In fact, Urán has been criticized on several occasions and there are those who came to ask for his retirement a couple of years agoHowever, the experienced cyclist ignores criticism and continues to try his best race after race. What’s more, he has repeatedly expressed his desire to go for everything in 2022, despite the high level that exists compared to other rivals.

Well, after opening his last sports store, in Miami, Rigoberto He talked about what his secret is to have discipline both as a cyclist and as an entrepreneur, in addition, he took the opportunity to leave important advice to those who want to start their life as an entrepreneur.

“Well, discipline and self-discipline is being ourselves without anyone telling us, ‘Rigo, have you already trained?’ We have to understand that because if there is no discipline, many goals in life cannot be achieved.”, Said the ‘bull of Urrao’ in the first place in dialogue with the YouTube channel ‘The Millennial Way Show’.

And it is no one a secret that the leader of the ranks of the EF Education Nippo He has shown himself to be one of the best cyclists in the European peloton. It has even been maintained at the highest level despite the new generations that emerge year after year.

What’s more, his achievements in 2020 were quite important, as he was the protagonist in the Tour de France and obtained an Olympic diploma at the Tokyo Olympic Games after finishing eighth in the long-distance event and in the time trial.

“You have to train every day, you have to take care of your food, you have to always be well, so you need discipline… But to have this, I tell you, you have to have passion for what you do. Because if you don’t feel passion for the sport you do or for your family, it is very difficult to have that discipline or that self-discipline. So you have to first have the passion, love and respect and admiration for what you do to have a good discipline in anything“Added the Colombian.

Now, Rigo recognizes that his years in elite sport are ending and that is why he started his business for several years. In fact, he dared to send a message to those who want to start their projects, but do not dare for fear of failure.

“You have to try and not be afraid of failing. The most important thing is to surround yourself with a team and know what you want to do. If you want to start, but don’t know what to do, you’re screwed. So you have to be clear about things and want to get ahead”, He commented.

For this he gave his career as an example: “Professional sports take many hours, not only is it the five hours that I train, but I need 10 hours to rest and be calm. That is why a team is important when it comes to undertaking. At Go Rigo Go is not only Rigoberto, behind me there is a huge team that makes everything possible. For me it is very difficult to do everything alone, for everything in life you need a team”.

Finally, Rigoberto made it clear that to be successful in life you need to have passion for what you do, as well as admiration and respect, because in your life you admire your favorite sport, your company and, of course, your family.

