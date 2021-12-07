It was only last Saturday when we learned the fate of the island of Fortnite when facing the queen of the cube, giving way to chapter three.

We fans were exploring this new island when Epic Games announced an increase in prices of your V-coins, your monthly subscription service “Club Fortnite” as well as your packages.

The settings of prices they are already available in 13 countries, including Mexico. If you are a regular Battle Royale player you will remember that the last time you Fortnite adjusted their prices It was in 2019.

This is how the new prices for Mexico were:

Prices Fortnite2019Prices tight 2021
Gift Battle Pass159 pesos180 pesos
1,000 V Coin Lot165 pesos192 pesos
Lot of 2,800 V-Coins419 pesos474 pesos
5,000 V Coin Lot669 pesos768 pesos
Lot of 13,500 V coins1,699 pesos1,923 pesos
Fortnite Club230 pesos249 pesos
Fallen Light Package83 pesos

On the blog of Fortnite They also commented that prices Future Tech, Frozen Legends, and Popular Legends bundles have yet to be adjusted, but will be updated as they become available in the future.

The Epic Games Metaverse: The Real Cause Behind The Battle With Apple

There are other packages that are sold directly in Mexican pesos, these are also being updated to coincide with the changes, Epic games pointed out through the Blog from Fortnite.

This increase of prices will apply on all platforms where it is available Fortnite and it can already be viewed in all 13 countries.

