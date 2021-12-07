It was only last Saturday when we learned the fate of the island of Fortnite when facing the queen of the cube, giving way to chapter three.

We fans were exploring this new island when Epic Games announced an increase in prices of your V-coins, your monthly subscription service “Club Fortnite” as well as your packages.

Fortnite reaches its “End”: What’s going on?

Fortnite maintained its prices since 2019

The settings of prices they are already available in 13 countries, including Mexico. If you are a regular Battle Royale player you will remember that the last time you Fortnite adjusted their prices It was in 2019.

This is how the new prices for Mexico were:

Prices Fortnite 2019 Prices tight 2021 Gift Battle Pass 159 pesos 180 pesos 1,000 V Coin Lot 165 pesos 192 pesos Lot of 2,800 V-Coins 419 pesos 474 pesos 5,000 V Coin Lot 669 pesos 768 pesos Lot of 13,500 V coins 1,699 pesos 1,923 pesos Fortnite Club 230 pesos 249 pesos Fallen Light Package 83 pesos –

On the blog of Fortnite They also commented that prices Future Tech, Frozen Legends, and Popular Legends bundles have yet to be adjusted, but will be updated as they become available in the future.

The Epic Games Metaverse: The Real Cause Behind The Battle With Apple

There are other packages that are sold directly in Mexican pesos, these are also being updated to coincide with the changes, Epic games pointed out through the Blog from Fortnite.

This increase of prices will apply on all platforms where it is available Fortnite and it can already be viewed in all 13 countries.

