Talking about the Dakar motorcycle category is talking about the Honda and KTM duel, but also from Yamaha, Sherco, Hero or Husqvarna. The list of brands present in the toughest rally-raid in the world makes it impossible for a private team to shine with its own light. With everything, if there is any structure that has a chance to get it, it is Rieju FN Speed. It is true that the manufacturer from Figueras has a presence in the team, but in reality it is nothing more than an evolution of the private project that has Joan Pedrero as the visible head. The already veteran and experienced Spanish driver will seek to surprise and sneak into the best of the rally. What’s more, The team will include Daniel Nosiglia, Patricio Cabrera and Marc Calmet in its ranks.

It is evident that Joan Pedrero is one of the proper names of the Dakar. With more than 700,000 kilometers traveled in the desert, the Catalan rider is on the verge of his fourteenth participation in the star event of the raids. With two fifth places in 2011 and 2013 as the best results, the Canet de Mar rider leads the Rieju FN Speed ​​team. With a great physical preparation, Pedrero hopes to give the bell. To this end, Joan will have the support of her colleague and friend Marc Calmet, champion of Catalonia of resistance on earth. With a much shorter trajectory than Pedrero’s, Calmet faces his second Dakar. Taking a much more professional approach than on his Dakar Rally debut, Marc hopes to learn at every stage.

The ‘international’ section of the Rieju FN Speed ​​team is made up of Daniel Nosiglia and Patricio Cabrera. The first comes from a family dedicated almost body and soul to competition, which is why he has lived with motorcycles since he was born. He won a Dakar Series in Africa. For the Bolivian it will be the fifth Dakar and his objective is to fight to be within the ‘top 10’. For its part, Cabrera is a Chilean ‘motard’ with extensive experience, to the point of being two participations away from becoming a ‘Dakar Legend’. Now he faces a new challenge with the Rieju FN Speed ​​team after missing the 2021 edition. In his case, beyond competing with friends, seeks to finish in the top thirty of the race.