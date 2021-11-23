Ridley Scott reveals why his recent film flopped

For a couple of months, the cinemas have started to work once again, giving a chance to the various proposals in this market. While we have seen that Marvel and more blockbusters have come forward, other types of films continue to face a lack of attendees. This is the case of The last duel, movie directed by Ridley scott, which failed at the box office. Thus, the filmmaker pointed to millennials and their cell phones as the culprits.

In a recent interview on the Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, Scott mentioned that the lack of attendees to his movie is because millennials are not interested in learning something if this information does not come from their cell phones. This was what he commented:

“I think it all comes down to: what we have today [son] the audiences that were raised on these damn cell phones. Millennials [sic] they never want to be taught anything unless they are told it on a cell phone. This is a broad stroke, but I think we are dealing with that right now on Facebook. This is a misdirection that has occurred when this last generation has been given the wrong kind of confidence, I think. “

The last duel is a film that takes place in the Middle Ages, which tells the story of a duel between two nobles to defend the honor of a woman. This production cost $ 100 million, but only grossed $ 27 million at the box office.

Although this project had the participation of actors such as Ben Affleck, Jodie Comer, Matt Damon, and Adam Driver, and critics loved the work of Ridley Scott, the audience was simply not interested in this work. On related topics, a Blade Runner series is already underway.

Editor’s Note:

This once shows that today’s cinema has almost no space for films of this type. Most productions have to be based on a book, comic or use nostalgia to attract audiences. Proposals like those of The last duel they are well worth it, but they cannot compete against the market giants.

Via: Marc Maron’s WTF