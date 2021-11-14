Ridley Scott, who is now gearing up for the House of Gucci premiere, has railed against superhero movies, which are not from many friends in the filmmakers’ guild.

The cinema has been filled with similar productions, at least because of the genre in which they are found, one of these standing out above all the others. Currently, it could be thought that superheroes is the sector of the industry with the most reception among the public. However, the most experienced in the field do not end up approving this trend. Ridley scott, the legendary producer and director, is one of them.

The filmmaker is remembered for titles such as Alien, American Gangster or Gladiator. However, this world of superhero tapes does not fill it. Thus, having a voice of authority, he shared his arguments. These were the statements of the creative.

«His scripts ain’t fucking good«. In addition, he added saying that: «Why don’t superhero movies have better stories? Sorry. I got off, but I mean, come on. They are mostly saved by special effects, and that’s getting boring for everyone who works with effects, if you have the money.“Concluded the developer.

Thus, while the professional leaves these statements in the air, he prepares for the premiere of his next film, House of gucci. According to the specialized media and critics, this film will have the potential to get into the Oscar awards of the next year.

Notably, the production will focus on the struggle for power from the top of the industry for fame. For this, the famous Gucci family will be placed in the center, highlighting the impulse of each of its members to get the most out of the powerful surname.

Also, others compared its quality with The Godfather, raising the bar high enough. The project, starring Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Lady Gaga and Jared Leto, will premiere on November 24, 2021 in theaters.

Source: Deadline