‘The last duel’ has been one of the great box office flops of 2021. The excellent film starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer It cost 100 million dollars and accumulates a pyrrhic worldwide box office of just 28. Ridley scott, its director, has already commented that he believed that time would put it in its place, as it happened with ‘Blade Runner’, but now he has not hesitated to blame millennials for its malfunction.

The legendary filmmaker was promoting ‘Gucci House’ on Marc Maron’s podcast when he commented that he believes that “Disney did a fantastic job of promoting“when the idea slipped that his failure could be attributed to it, but he is very clear about what he thinks caused the bump from ‘The Last Duel’:

What we have today is the public that grew up on fucking cell phones. Millennials don’t want to be taught anything unless they are told it on the mobile phone. It’s a very broad thing, but I think we’re dealing with Facebook right now. We are in a bad direction that has led to give the wrong time of trust to this last generation.

His words did not sit well, but Scott himself is clear that “you can’t win all the time“, but Do not regret anything regarding ‘The last duel’, since “we all thought he had a great script and we did“, noting the following:

I learned very early to see your own critic. The only thing you should have an opinion on is what you just did. You walk away, you make sure you are happy and you don’t look back. That’s me.

In addition, Scott revealed that he has not read reviews for many years, specifically after a bad experience he had with which Pauline kael wrote about ‘Blade Runner’ at the time of its premiere:

I read it, it was four pages of insults. I framed it. I have it in my office right now. I have never read a review again, because she was so wrong, I was way ahead of her.

‘The Last Duel’ will have a second chance to connect with the public when it hits the Disney + catalog next December 15.